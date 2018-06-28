Big Sean held his first ever D.O.N Weekend. Detroit’s On Now, was a weekend full of supporting the Detroit community. The weekend included a fundraising event for the Motown Museum, a fashion mogul Puma shoe design competition, a block party, a community resource fair (Occupy The Corner), and L.I.T.E Fest. The Hot Squad, Kenny Valentino, and DJ Angel Baby all hit the streets to participate in the jam packed weekend. Check out the footage below:

Big Sean Held His First Ever D.O.N Weekend [VIDEO] was originally published on Hothiphopdetroit.com

