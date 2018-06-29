CLOSE
Drake Drops ‘Scorpion’, Rap Debate Twitter Is Lit

The 6 God has the Internet going nuts.

Drake Scorpion cover

Source: OVO / OVO

Right on schedule, Drake dropped his new album, Scorpion. Of course, rap debate Twitter is lit with commentary, slander, conspiracy theories and all types of trolling. 

You knew it was going to be crazy when the Boy was trending just off the strength of sharing his track list.

He even got Plies trending.

Also, Spotify diehards are getting clowned.

Check out some of the craziest reactions to Drake’s Scorpion so far in the gallery.

Drake Scorpion trailer

Rap debate Twitter is lit with commentary, slander, conspiracy theories and all types of trolling about Drake's Scorpion.

 

