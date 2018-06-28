Azealia Banks Launches Struggle GoFundMe To Sue Russell Crowe

We want to lead off this piece by saying that Russell Crowe should absolutely pay the price for his alleged actions against Azealia Banks, but we do think there’s got to be a better way. The Harlem rapper has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to sue Crowe and also give to charities that help protect oceans or something like that.

For background, back in 2016, Banks claimed Crowe and violently tossed her from his hotel room during a party she attended. Banks said that the actor used an offensive term and spat on her as well, and then threw RZA under the bus for not defending her during the dispute.

As she writes on the GoFundMe page, Banks wants to make Crowe pay for his actions by donating to charity and we’re still trying to see the connection here.

“Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage. Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities,” Banks wrote in the opening statement of her fundraiser ask.

She goes on to say correctly say that men in Hollywood should pay for their actions and that women of color, especially Black women, have faced harm in this fashion but according to Page Six, she’s apparently already over her cause’s original intent.

From Page Six:

On her Instagram story, however, Banks said she might “f–k the Russell Crowe thing and use those donations to give back to ny foster children in the city…I can cook a lot of meals for kids with whatever is in the fund.”

OK, then.

So far, Banks has raised $2,068 for her goal of $100,000.

