Via | HipHopDX

Chance The Rapper is indeed working with Kanye West on a seven-track project. The “No Problem” MC shared the news and provided an update on his long-discussed collaboration with Childish Gambino in an interview on Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg.

“I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m gonna do a seven-track [project] with ‘Ye,” he said about 13-minutes into the episode. “Kanye’s my favorite rapper that I followed without knowing for a long time.”

He continued, “Donald Glover is like the first rapper that was like, ‘Come on tour with me. I like your shit’ that no one’s ever heard of, my 10 Day shit. ‘I want you to come on out on the road with me.’

Chance The Rapper Announces 7-Track Project With Kanye West

