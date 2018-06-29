The weekend is here and while the summertime might mean a 24/7 break for some people, others might have to still flex in their uniform.
Whether just graduated, a summer school attendee, or a dedicated employee, don’t forget to let loose every now and then for the haters.
Dancer Yoofi Greene can give you some inspiration!
Issa SHAKU Graduate👨🏽🎓🔥🇬🇭 —————————————————— God is the reason🙏🏾 One milestone achieved and I owe it all to God, Family & Friends❤️💪🏾 Dance has always been the key factor of my success 🔑! More wins ahead! #yoofigreene @chopdaily @nweworldwide @afrobea #china #afrobeat #ghana #gradszn #chopdaily #NWE #nweworldwide #afrobea #afrobeats
It’s lit.
Swipe through for some more uniformed champions dropping moves for The Gram!
Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit The Gwara Gwara & Footwork In School Uniform was originally published on globalgrind.com