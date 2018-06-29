CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent

Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

LeBron James declined his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become to a free agent, according to his management.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What’s that mean for his status and finances? He’s turning down $35.6 million for the Cavaliers during the 2018-2019 season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are two main teams hoping to snag the “King,” but only time will tell. Free agents can start making decisions on new teams starting July 1.

ESPN reports,

Free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, and the balance of power in the NBA could shift if James chooses to leave Cleveland and create a new superteam with the Los Angeles Lakers or join a burgeoning power such as the Houston Rockets or Philadelphia 76ers. Free agents can’t sign contracts until July 6.

If LeBron leaves Cleveland, where do you think LeBron will go?

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

13 photos Launch gallery

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Continue reading Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close