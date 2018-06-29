LeBron James declined his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become to a free agent, according to his management.
What’s that mean for his status and finances? He’s turning down $35.6 million for the Cavaliers during the 2018-2019 season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are two main teams hoping to snag the “King,” but only time will tell. Free agents can start making decisions on new teams starting July 1.
ESPN reports,
Free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, and the balance of power in the NBA could shift if James chooses to leave Cleveland and create a new superteam with the Los Angeles Lakers or join a burgeoning power such as the Houston Rockets or Philadelphia 76ers. Free agents can’t sign contracts until July 6.
If LeBron leaves Cleveland, where do you think LeBron will go?
LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com