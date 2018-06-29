Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl to The World

Tia Mowry Hardrict has finally introduced us to her newborn baby girl! And just like we thought she’s gorgeous!!!! The baby’s name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict and she looks a lot like her mama! Baby Cairo was born May 5th and weighed in at 6 pounds 4 ounces.

Cairo is the second baby for Tia and her husband Cory Hardrict, they have 7-year-old son named Cree. Check out what Tia had to say about settling in with baby #2 below

