Tia Mowry Hardrict has finally introduced us to her newborn baby girl! And just like we thought she’s gorgeous!!!! The baby’s name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict and she looks a lot like her mama! Baby Cairo was born May 5th and weighed in at 6 pounds 4 ounces.
Cairo is the second baby for Tia and her husband Cory Hardrict, they have 7-year-old son named Cree. Check out what Tia had to say about settling in with baby #2 below
The Latest:
- Drug Cartels Have Killed 133 Politicians In Mexico
- Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”
- Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl to The World
- Casanova Drops His Major Label Debut ‘Commissary’ [LISTEN]
- Fabolous Might Dodge Jail Time In Emily B Assault Case
- Watch The Official Trailer For Warren G’s ‘G FUNK’ Documentary ft. Snoop Dogg & The D.O.C.
- Fabolous Takes Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time For Putting Hands on Emily B, Allegedly
- WATCH: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict
- Suspect Who Dragged Lesandro Guzman-Feliz To His Death Claims He Didn’t Know He Would Be Butchered
- LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower
8 photos Launch gallery
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower
1. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower1 of 8
2. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower2 of 8
3. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower3 of 8
4. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower4 of 8
5. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower5 of 8
6. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower6 of 8
7. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower7 of 8
8. Tia Mowry’s Baby Shower8 of 8
Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl to The World was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com
comments – add yours