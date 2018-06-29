CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl to The World

If these adorable video of baby Cairo doesn't give you baby fever we don't know what will!

Leave a comment

 

Tia Mowry Hardrict has finally introduced us to her newborn baby girl!  And just like we thought she’s gorgeous!!!!  The baby’s name is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict and she looks a lot like her mama!  Baby Cairo was born May 5th and weighed in at 6 pounds 4 ounces.

Cairo is the second baby for Tia and her husband Cory Hardrict, they have 7-year-old son named Cree. Check out what Tia had to say about settling in with baby #2 below

 

The Latest:

Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower

8 photos Launch gallery

Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower

Continue reading Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower

Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby Shower

 

Tia Mowry Hardrict Introduces Her Newborn Baby Girl to The World was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close