WATCH: Joe Budden Responds To Peter Rosenberg, Slander Is Remarkable [VIDEO]

Another podcast war is heating up and the gloves are off. Joe Budden made it clear he wants all the smoke with Peter Rosenberg.

In the wake of XXXtentacion’s passing the New Jersey lyricist felt in a ways how the HOT 97 personality framed the death by mentioning X’s troubling past. Naturally. Joe spoke his mind which drew a response from Ebro In The Morning co-host.

Rosenberg went on to throw Budden’s name all the way under bus by calling him a washed up rapper, stating “you’re finished, just like your career, one song 15 years ago.”

Joe has never been shy when it comes to beef so he addressed the problem on his podcast, after he return from vacation. “Who the f*** are you to tell somebody they’re not an angel? Let me tell you this Peter Rosenberg the HYPOCRISY. I feel you owe your entire career and Hip-Hop to gentlemen like XXX and gentlemen like myself. Gentlemen you like to discredit because you feel inferior in your spot” he explained.

The “Pump It Up” rapper went on to discredit Peter for stanning amongst other offenses. “I’ve watch you repeatedly suck Mike Tyson’s d*** on-air, off-air. You love Mike Tyson. ‘Hey guess what? me too.’ But I don’t hear you call him a convicted rapist to his face,” Budden said. “Who the f*** are you to attempt to be on some moral type of high ground like you the ethics police. News flash Pete, don’t nobody need you to say what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s agreeable.”

You can view the response, where he also cooks DJ Akademiks, below.

