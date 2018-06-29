Casanova Drops His Major Label Debut ‘Commissary’ [LISTEN]

After having signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company a hot minute ago, Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2X has taken his time to craft his Def Jam debut, Commissary.

Only 9 cuts deep (remember when albums used to be 15+ tracks?), Commissary features the hood banga “Griped Up” and has it’s fair share of guest appearances from the likes of Fabolous, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Rich The Kid. Interestingly enough Jay-Z doesn’t seem to be on the album even though Casanova is signed to his management company. We guess just cause you’re close to the throne doesn’t mean you’re going to get blessed with some jewels.

Check out Casanova’s major label debut below and let us know if it has enough muster to bogart some shine from another highly anticipated album that dropped today.

