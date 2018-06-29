YouTube announced last week they acquired Warren G’s music documentary G FUNK and now we get our first look at the YouTube Originals acquisition.

The doc focuses on the untold story of G FUNK the iconic hip-hop subgenre narrated through the eyes of its pioneer Warren G. In the trailer, we get a glimpse and soundbites from one the group’s members Snoop Dogg and NWA legend The D.O.C.

The film explores how the G FUNK sound came to be, its rise in the hip-hop world and its lasting impact on the culture. We also get to experience the journey Warren G, Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg undertook in the early 90’s on their rise to international stardom before returning home to Long Beach, California. It will feature never-before-seen footage plus interviews from Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T, Too Short, Wiz Khalifa and more.

You can watch G FUNK exclusively on YouTube Premium when it premieres July 11th, till then peep the trailer for the music doc below.

—

Photo: YouTube Originals

Watch The Official Trailer For Warren G’s ‘G FUNK’ Documentary ft. Snoop Dogg & The D.O.C. was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: