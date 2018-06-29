‘Pool Patrol Paula’ Charged With Assaulting Black Teen At Swimming Pool

Stephenie Sebby-Strempel, who social media later dubbed ‘Pool Patrol Paula,’ faces criminal charges after she struck a Black teen three times at a South Carolina community pool, WCSC reports.

The charges include third-degree assault and battery and two counts of assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest, according to court documents.

Sebby-Strempel, 38, was shown in a now viral video verbally and physically attacking a group of Black teens after she inquired why they were at the pool located in Summerville, South Carolina.

The video, posted to Facebook on Sunday by Rhe Capers, has over one million views.

In the video she yells at them to “Get out!” and threatens to call the police. The teens quickly gather their belongings and exit as she viciously attacks them. Towards the end of video you can see her reach for the camera before the video shuts off. A police report filed against Sebby-Strempel also says she hurled racial insults at the teens.

On Tuesday a South Carolina judge set a surety bond of $65,000. According to a report by WCSC, Sebby-Strempel became physical with police at her home as they attempted to arrest her. She allegedly bit one detective and pushed another into the wall.

In an interview with CBS News, the teens said they did not live in the neighborhood where the pool was located but were invited by someone who lives in the community. But, Deanna RocQuermore, a mother to one of the teen’s says it gave Sebby-Strempel no excuse.

“No child including mine or anybody else’s ever, ever, deserves that type of abuse or treatment,” RocQuermore said in an interview with CBS. “And to be struck not once, not twice, but three times by someone that is upset because of the color of someone’s skin, and they don’t belong at their swimming pool.”

Sebby-Strempel was fired from her job as a consultant with skincare company Rodan + Fields after the her shenanigans were posted to social media. She now has even more time to join the ranks laid out by Permit Patty and Barbecue Becky.

SOURCE: CBS News, WCSC

‘Pool Patrol Paula’ Charged With Assaulting Black Teen At Swimming Pool was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

