Casanova is one of the realist in this industry, and his new album Commissary is available now! He talks with DJ Caesar about creating this album, what really went down in D.C. (see his IG if you missed it), and how Taxtone is doing.
Casanova Breaks Down What Went Down In D.C. with DJ Caesar – Commissary Out Now!
