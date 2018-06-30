What Would You Do: Woman Finds The N-Word Written On Her Receipt From A Mexican Resort

If the past couple of years has taught us anything, it’s that no matter where you are on the planet, you’ll always be reminded that you’re Black.

Houston chef Tiffani Janelle and her friends learned that the hard way after a recent trip to Mexico. After having lunch at Be Telum resort, Janelle was handed the receipt that read “Yee N****”.

It gets worse. When the ladies confronted the manager about the blatant disrespect, Tiffani says they didn’t seem too surprised — as if racism was apart of the menu. A representative for Be Tulum says the employee had only been working there for 3 weeks and was fired immediately after the incident.

Tiffani and her girls were refunded for the entire stay. But the racist memory will live on forever.

