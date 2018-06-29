Two O.G.G.’z of the digital game connected for an enlightening podcast about fatherhood, sacrifice and chasing your dreams.

Listen to Rob Markman and Premium Pete chop it up below on The Premium Pete Show’s latest episode, and hit the jump to listen to their Father’s Day podcast from last year, which featured the late great Prodigy just before he passed.

Soak up some game from your OG’s below, you won’t be disappointed. Rob gives detailed stories about his grind to becoming Head Of Content and Genius after XXL, odd jobs and mortgaging his house.

GG Music: Learn How Rob Markman Turned His Music Dreams Into Reality was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: