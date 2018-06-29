While on the red carpet at the New York premiere of ‘Uncle Drew’, the film’s star Lil Rel Howery opens up to Global Grind about what drove him to be more aware of black journalists. He reveals what drove him to request that black media not be put at the end of red carpets he’s involved in and why he makes it a point speak to all of them on the carpet.

Watch the video above.

Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For Black Celebs To Not Ignore Black Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

