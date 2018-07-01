Cardi Takes On Time Square!!!

We LOVE that Cardi B is just a regular girl from the Bronx…who made it!
But how dope is it that her picture is on a billboard in Time Square!!!!!
I know i told ya before but i gotta tell ya again .Its so crazy for me to see me on a big ass screens in time square cause for 3 years after work i used to walk around with my girl smoke a blunt on our way to the train station just talking about our future .Same streets i used to walk now I’m on the big screen .I never even dream to even be on them screens but Hey! Look at that ! “I LIKE IT”!!
In other Cardi news…”Bodak Yellow is now 6x platinum!! And “I Like It” is officially certified platinum!!!
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours