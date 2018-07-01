CLOSE
Cardi Takes On Time Square!!!

We LOVE that Cardi B is just a regular girl from the Bronx…who made it!

But how dope is it that her picture is on a billboard in Time Square!!!!!

In other Cardi news…”Bodak Yellow is now 6x platinum!! And “I Like It” is officially certified platinum!!!

:’) Thank you everybody !❤️

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

