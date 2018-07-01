4th Of July Travel Tips!!

The Holiday is almost here!! And like most people you may be thinking of getting out of town!!

Be prepared for holiday travel with some tips from WTOP and AAA spokesman John Townsend:

Travel times on the Capital Beltway Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m., are expected to be about four times longer than what they normally are, meaning a trip that would typically take 10 minutes would instead take 51 minutes — a 41 minute delay.

“Then on Tuesday, on virtually every single road, you’re going to see ungodly and unworldly traffic delays,” Townsend said. “Every roadway, every exit ramp and every entry ramp will be filled to the gills.”

The worst traffic is expected Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., as people getting out of town merge with the normal afternoon rush hour crowd.

