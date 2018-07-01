Sh*t is too real behind those four walls. The accused killer of rapper XXXTentacion, Dedrick Williams, was reportedly raped and assaulted in jail.

The assault has yet to be verified, but according to Hip Hop Overload, it went down in Broward County jail.

Per someone we know that works in the Dade county jail system, XXXTentacion’s murderer Dedrick Williams was assaulted in Broward County jail. Word we got from our informant is that he was told Dedrick was getting a shower when he was ambushed with an attempted rape, which in jail is the ultimate sign of disrespect. We are told that Kodak Black people may have had something to do with it. This makes total sense because XXXTentacion and Kodak Black are extremely tight friends like brothers. One has to think if the assault was calculated to happen the day of XXXTentacion’s memorial which was held at the BB&T Center in Broward County today. We are currently trying to get pictures of the assault once we do we will be sure to share them all. As you see we are told Dedrick was beaten down pretty bad.

Another person of interest in XXXTentacion’s murder was also recently named.

See footage of Williams in court on the flip.

—

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Soap Dropped: XXXTentacion’s Accused Killer Reportedly Raped In Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: