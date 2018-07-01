You’re a fitness person, huh?
We see you in the gym…
Lifting them weights…
Stretching them glutes…
But if you can’t do this…
Drill : tennis balls + back pedal 12.5 MPH . . Full concentration needed for this 👀 . . Gear : @rhone Location : @performixdriven Assistance : @mr_ericrakofsky . . #myshoelaceisuntied #performix #rhone #menshealth #mensfitness #gymshark #athlete #performixdriven #nike #agility #speed _____________________________________________________
Then you really not about that life!
Devon Lévesque is #GymGoals!
…or nah?
OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like This Guy, Your Gym Goals Aren’t Real was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours