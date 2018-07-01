CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like This Guy, Your Gym Goals Aren’t Real

Level up!

Leave a comment
New Year's Resolutions Send Thousands To The Gym

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

You’re a fitness person, huh?

We see you in the gym…

Lifting them weights…

 

Stretching them glutes…

 

But if you can’t do this…

 

Then you really not about that life!

 

Devon Lévesque is #GymGoals!

 

…or nah?

OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like This Guy, Your Gym Goals Aren’t Real was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close