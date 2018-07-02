Melyssa Ford swears she’s “lucky to be alive” after suffering serious injuries in a major car crash in Los Angeles last week.

According to US Weekly, the video vixen’s rep confirmed that the 41-year-old “sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain amongst other severe cuts and bruises.”

The rep added that accident took place while Ford was on her way to attend the bridal shower of a good friend.

“The violent impact sent her 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited into a tailspin and the vehicle flipped three times before landing upside down. She was surrounded by EMT personnel, lying at the side of the freeway beside the crushed Jeep, covered in blood, when she regained consciousness.”

Her other injuries included: “A 10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples in addition to several large gashes on her arms and legs.”

Apparently her seatbelt saved her life.

However, the driver of the 18-wheeler truck is still at large. This is why former RHOA Claudia Jordan took to social media to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, especially since Ford doesn’t fully remember what happened.

“If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together,” Jordan wrote in the caption.

TMZ notes that she is healing in the hospital under intensive care and constant surveillance.

Feel better Melyssa!

Melyssa Ford Survives Deadly Accident With 18-Wheeler: ‘I’m Lucky To Be Alive’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

