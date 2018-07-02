CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rihanna-Designed Sex Handcuffs and Whips For Sale

It's all good if there is consent.

Leave a comment
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Rihanna is collecting sizeable bags due to the popularity of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Part of the collection includes sex handcuffs and whips for you freaks out there, and they’re for sale. 

Reports Page Six:

The Barbadian singer and style icon has added to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line with a capsule of “Xcessories” that are, indeed, X-rated.

Highlights from Rihanna’s fetish-friendly range include fuzzy handcuffs, satin wrist restraints and a whip “small enough to fit in your handbag,” according to the product description. Several products, including leather nipple pasties and a riding crop, sold out almost immediately — but will be restocked.

The sexy extras, intended to help shoppers “kink it up a notch,” cost between $18 and $24 each, in keeping with Savage x Fenty’s accessible price point.

Are these sold out yet or nah? (Answer: Nope)

Peep some of the items below.

Savage x Fenty accessories

Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty accessories

Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty accessories

Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty accessories

Source: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty

Photo: Savage x Fenty

Rihanna-Designed Sex Handcuffs and Whips For Sale was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close