Toronto Rapper Smoke Dawg Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Smoke Dawg, a former opening act for Drake and rising rapper in Toronto, was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend. The artist born Jahvante Smart and another man were shot Saturday night in the Canadian city’s busy entertainment district.

Local outlet The Globe and Mail reports:

Two men were killed on Canada Day long weekend in Toronto, as gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. on a hot Saturday night in the city’s busy entertainment district on Queen Street West near Peter Street.

Police have identified the victims as 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe and 21-year-old Jahvante Smart, also known by his rap name Smoke Dawg. Several high-profile rap artists from the city took to social media since Mr. Smart’s death to offer their condolences.

“Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven,” artist Mustafa the Poet wrote on Twitter. “I wish peace would wash over our city … Rest up Smoke,” Drake wrote on his Instagram.

Modekwe, identified in reports as rapper Koba Prime, died en route to the hospital while Smart was pronounced dead upon arrival. Smoke Dawg opened up for Drake during the 2017 European leg of his Boy Meets World tour.

