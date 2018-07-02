After the powerful docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story on Netflix, Jay-Z continues to bring movies around social justice to life.

Next, he has executive produced the six-part docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. It will cover the life and death of the 17-year-old teen who was killed by George Zimmerman back in 2012.

Jay acquired the rights to the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin for the series.

It will premiere on July 30 on the Paramount Network. You can check out the moving trailer for yourself below!

Watch The First Trailer For The Jay-Z-Produced ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

