Cardi B Becomes 1st Female Rapper To Top Billboard Hot 100 Chart Twice

Cardi B is the queen of the Billboard Hot 100 charts after becoming the first female rapper to top the list twice. With “Bodak Yellow” and her current hit “I Like It,” Bardi’s staying power on the charts cannot be overlooked any longer.

Billboard reports:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It” lifts from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, granting Cardi B an unprecedented feat in the chart’s history, as she becomes the first female rapper with two No. 1s. She first reigned with her debut hit, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” for three weeks beginning Oct. 7, 2017.

Meanwhile, Latin music stars Bad Bunny and Balvin earn their first Hot 100 No. 1 each.

Cardi B’s Record Second Hot 100 No. 1: “Like” is the 1,076th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s archives, which dates to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

Thanks to “Bodak Yellow” and now “Like,” Cardi B passes four female rappers who previously topped the tally with one No. 1 apiece: Lauryn Hill, with “Doo Wop (That Thing),” for two weeks in 1998; Lil’ Kim, with “Lady Marmalade,” with Christina Aguilera, Mya and P!nk (five weeks, 2001); Shawnna, as featured on Ludacris’ “Stand Up” (one, 2003); and, Iggy Azalea, with “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX (seven, 2014).

