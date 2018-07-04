Diddy Sticks Up For REVOLT CEO Amid Racism Claims

A former staffer at REVOLT claims that company CEO Roma Khanna has made racist comments around the office. Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped up to defend Khanna against the allegations, urging that the outlet does not tolerate that manner of behavior.

The ex-employee wrote to Revolt’s board “from a place of genuine concern on behalf of myself, as a young, educated black woman, for the people currently employed at Revolt who are fearful of losing their jobs, and in an attempt to preserve the reputation and perception of this company.”

In a bombshell letter, she alleged, “I’ve witnessed Roma say that black women intimidate her,” and that at a May brainstorming session for the Revolt Music Conference, when it was suggested that rapper Meek Mill host a talk on prison reform, “Roma responded, ‘Maybe the conversation isn’t about prison reform, maybe it’s about how to stay out of jail, black boy.’ ”

The memo adds, “In my own discomfort, I spoke up, saying that her comment was not only insulting but would also be disrespectful to Meek as he’s not a ‘boy’ . . . She then proceeded to propose . . . ‘Maybe that’s it . . . Maybe it’s a conversation on how not to be black.’ ”

The outlet published a statement from Diddy where he made a defense of Khanna.

“This story is inaccurate. We are a black-owned and -operated network and we have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind. Revolt is led by a woman of color who is expected to uphold the same standards that I hold for all of my companies. After an extensive review led by outside counsel, there were no findings of deliberate misconduct,” Diddy stated, adding that Khanna will not lose her position.

