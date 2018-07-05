From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning, White People Kept The Police Busy The Past Few Days

The week of Independence Day had white folks with 911 on speed dial. A Black family eating at a Subway in Georgia got a visit from police and a Black Oregon state representative had a check-in from the cops for canvassing — in the neighborhood she represents.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

On July 3, Rep. Janelle Bynum, 43, was campaigning in Clackamas, Oregon. She is a Democrat who is running for a second term this fall in the state House of Representatives. After canvassing for two hours, a police car pulled up and asked what she was doing. Bynum explained she was canvassing. OregonLive.com reported, “The deputy said someone called and reported Bynum appearing to spend a long time at houses in the area and appearing to be casing the neighborhood while on her phone.” Yep, “casing” the neighborhood, as if she was Catwoman on a jewel thief mission.

Bynum told OregonLive.com, “It was just bizarre. It boils down to people not knowing their neighbors and people having a sense of fear in their neighborhoods, which is kind of my job to help eradicate. But at the end of the day, it’s important for people to feel like they can talk to each other to help minimize misunderstandings.” Reportedly, the deputy would not reveal the caller’s race, but we can all take an accurate guess. Thankfully, the officer did not overreact, see their photo below:

On July 2, a Black family of seven was at a Subway in Coweta County, Georgia, when, according to Channel 2 Action News, an employee called the police, accusing “the family of going back and forth to the bathroom and possibly putting soda in water cups.”

In the 911 call, the employee said, “I need somebody to come through here please, ASAP. Now, there’s about eight people in a van, and they’ve been in the store for about an hour. They keep going back and forth to the bathrooms by my back door.” When the police arrived, they apologized for the distressed white woman because “the employee had said she was suspicious of the family and that she has been robbed before and thought they would rob her.”

Felicia Dobson, the mother, said the owner of the Subway called her and apologized. The employee is currently on administrative leave. Dobson told Channel 2 Action News, “I don’t think she ever felt threatened. We can’t change our skin color. I have great kids. I have a great family.”

Subway franchisee Rosh Patel released the following statement, “I take this very seriously, and I am fully investigating. I have also used this opportunity to reiterate to my staff the importance of making everyone feel welcome.”

Just another day in the land of the free. Make America great again!

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning, White People Kept The Police Busy The Past Few Days was originally published on newsone.com