Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You

Celebrity babies having insane shoe collections isn’t exactly a new concept, so it’s no surprise that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s child has some heat of her own in her not-so-little closet.The two welcomed their baby daughter Stormi Webster into the world only five months ago, but the little one already owns more shoes than most of us regular folk. Jenner showed off the impressive collection via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Kylie narrates the video saying, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers. So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.”

The youngest Webster has some heat in her closet, which includes Giuseppe Zanotti’s, Gucci flats and black cement Air Jordan 3’s. Daily Mail estimates the total value of the collection to be around $22,000…even though the baby is still months away from even taking her first steps.