There’s Plenty Of Racism In Police Video Used To Clear Officers, Black Activists Say

ABlack activist group in Michigan rejected Ann Arbor officials’ claim that a police response to a 911 call caught on video was not racist.
See Also: Sterling Brown’s ‘Unexcusable’ Arrest Calls Attention To Milwaukee PD’s Racist History
Responding to an outcry about racially biased policing, the Ann Arbor Police Department on Tuesday released dashcam video that shows what happened when cops confronted a group of Black men suspected of assault on June 24, MLive.com reported.
City officials pointed out that the police video shows that officers also handcuffed a white male suspect, along with the Black men, suggesting that the cops were not racially biased. Ultimately, no one was arrested.
At a July 2 City Council meeting, Ann Arbor City Administrator Howard Lazarus added that the incident is under an internal investigation that would be conducted with integrity.
However, the activists, called Collective Against White Supremacy, argued that there’s plenty of racial bias in the video.
“White people in Ann Arbor pointing at Black men, saying they have weapons when they have none, and then a police officer pulling his weapon on them and handcuffing them as they try to walk a way. An intoxicated white man ‘helping’ cops by attacking and then holding a Black man to the ground, but the police are focused on the Black men who are causing no harm,” the group pointed out in their Facebook post.
Controversy erupted after a bystander posted a four-minute video of the chaotic scene on social media on June 24. It showed the cops handcuffing the Black men while a reportedly intoxicated white man involved in the altercation sat watching on the curb.
The white man, claiming to be a cop, wrestled one of the Black men to the ground in the presence of the officer. However, he turned out to not be a police officer anywhere. White people at the scene had also falsely claimed that one of the Black men had a gun.
In their response to officials, the activists also stated in their post, “An officer says ‘we have a citizen fighting with one of the Black males’ – notice how the white man (the only person other than the police officer causing harm) is a raceless citizen.”
SEE ALSO:
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady Liberty On The Fourth Of July
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Sues Alabama Restaurant That Denies Service To ‘All Black Groups’
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
There’s Plenty Of Racism In Police Video Used To Clear Officers, Black Activists Say was originally published on newsone.com