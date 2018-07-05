Back in late May, Lil Yachty previewed a track he called “Who Want [The] Smoke” and this week the full song comes out, according to the innanets. When Yachty gave us a taste of what was to come, he was in the studio with BlocBoy JB but the Memphis rapper doesn’t appear as a feature. Instead, we have Cardi B and Offset.

Lil Yachty ft. Cardi B & Offset.

Who Want The Smoke.

Tonight. pic.twitter.com/uiYvCYiWGw — Bardi Updates (@BardiUpdates) July 5, 2018

Be ready tonight at 12am, but click here for a snippet of Cardi bodying shit per usual.

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty 16 photos Launch gallery 19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty 1. That's a whole lot of ass. Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Get low booty. Source:Radio One 2 of 16 3. BET booty. Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. All white everything booty. Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Modest booty. Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. From the front, booty. Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Sexy booty. Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Side booty. Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Fan love booty. Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Uncensored booty. Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Peek-a-boo booty. Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Relaxed booty. Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Pink latex booty. Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Hip hop booty. Source:Radio One 14 of 16 15. Sheer booty. Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Furry booty. Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty 19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

Cardi B & Offset Join Lil Yachty On “Who Want The Smoke” was originally published on globalgrind.com