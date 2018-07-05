CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset Join Lil Yachty On “Who Want The Smoke”

Tune in.

Who Want Da Smoke 🔥 Wit @blocboy_jb 🔥🔥

Back in late May, Lil Yachty previewed a track he called “Who Want [The] Smoke” and this week the full song comes out, according to the innanets. When Yachty gave us a taste of what was to come, he was in the studio with BlocBoy JB but the Memphis rapper doesn’t appear as a feature. Instead, we have Cardi B and Offset.

Be ready tonight at 12am, but click here for a snippet of Cardi bodying shit per usual.

