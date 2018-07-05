Karma Kills: South African Lions Eat Rhino Poachers

A set of hunters got a taste of their own medicine on a recent trip to the motherland. They were eaten when trying to capture rare animals.

Three suspected poachers were killed by lions during an illegal hunting trip in South Africa. Apparently, the felonious hunters were on a search for white rhinos, which are on the endangered species list.

On Tuesday (july 3), park officials found the human remains at the Sibuya Game Reserve; the next morning police searched the area. According to The Daily News the lawmen found a head, limbs, other body parts along with three pairs of empty shoes by a lion camp. Additionally, some weapons were also discovered. Authorities can’t confirm the identities of three men but plan to test the firearms to see if they were indeed used for poaching.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender commented on the scene. “Due to poor light the scene could not be processed. On Wednesday morning‚ investigators and specialists combed the scene and managed to retrieve remains which were taken by the department of health to conduct forensic testing. A rifle and an axe were found at the scene” she revealed.

In the last year nine rhinos have been killed at the hands of these illegal trappers in the Eastern Cape reserve.

