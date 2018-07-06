One of the negative instances of rap fame is up and comers wanting to take shots at the throne and Harlem’s Dave East is the latest artist to deal with such. Bronx rapper Tray Pizzy fired off a shot a few days ago questioning East’s Harlem roots and gang affiliation, prompting the Mass Appeal artist to fire back with an explosive six-minute diss track of his own.

It’s been a busy week for East, who just dropped a joint track with Rick Ross cleverly titled “The Fresh Prince of Belaire” which is, of course, a nod to both men serving as ambassadors for the Luc Belaire brand. But East turns back into the menacing street he’s become known as with “I’m Good Cuz, Enjoy (Detox)” and didn’t waste one bar in his relentless attack against Pizzy.

Check out the two tracks below and let us know in the comments who got off the best work.

Dave East Fires Off Diss Track “I’m Good Cuz, Enjoy (Detox)” At Tray Pizzy [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

