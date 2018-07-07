Pio La Ditingancia probably didn’t intend to become a viral sensation when he proclaimed that he was not a baby.
However, it happened and now that it’s happened, he’s benefiting from it in a major way.
The Dominican viral star has just been handed his very own digital show with BET and we must admit, it looks pretty entertaining.
Hit the flip for more videos that prove Pio is here to stay.
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving He’s “Not A F*cking Baby” was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours