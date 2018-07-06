CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take” Worthy

Leave a comment
Stephen A Smith

Source: ESPN / WWW.ESPN.COM

Stephen A. Smith is the host everyone loves, hates, and loves to imitate. He’s become one of the most of the most impersonated TV show hosts since Donald Trump did Apprentice.

Recently, TheShiggyShow did his own interpretation of Stephen A.

 

He isn’t the only one, however.

 

Never forget Jamie Foxx’s epic impersonation.

 

There was also Jay Pharoah.

 

Who did you think did the best?

These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take” Worthy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close