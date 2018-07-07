Vince Staples said he’s only talking to Black media.
So he came through to support Joe Budden’s “The Pull Up,” and had a refreshingly real conversation about his life, influences and Solange.
Watch the full episode below.
Keep flipping to see Vince and his followers tweet their thoughts and feelings about him and Joe’s hilarious sit down.
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The Pull Up” Interview With Joe Budden was originally published on globalgrind.com
