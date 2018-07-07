Funkmaster Flex has earned the right to check artists as he sees fit considering his OG status in the game, but in doing so he called out one of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars in Cardi B. Flex wasn’t feeling Bardi rapping that she was the “King of New York” on a featured verse on Lil Yachty’s newest track, prompting Cardi to declare herself the “Emperor of New York” complete with a lampshade crown.

“Hahaha! A below average rapper that doesn’t write could never be King or Queen of NY! #JustMyOpinion BIGGIE/JAYZ/NAS BUILT THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THAT TITLE,” Flex tweeted Friday afternoon (July 6).

Hahaha! A below average rapper that doesn’t write could never be King or Queen of NY! #JustMyOpinion BIGGIE/JAYZ/NAS BUILT THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THAT TITLE!👀🤷🏿‍♂️✌🏾🤡 — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) July 6, 2018

The tweet seemed to be a jab at Cardi B’s verse on Lil Yachty’s “Who Want The Smoke” featuring she and her husband Offset where she raps, “The fur on my shoulder mink/ Tell me what Hov would think/ I get money, I am the king of New York/ And I rock a sew-in weave.”

Cardi, never one to back down from responding to her critics, posted two Instagram videos to her feed without saying Flex’s name but it was obvious who she was going at.

In the first clip, Cardi explains she’s not referring to her status as a rapper, but for the support she gets in her hometown. In the second, she hilariously dons a lampshade to declare herself “emperor” of the city that never sleeps and addresses the longstanding issue of raccoons in the hood.

Check out the videos below. Hit the flip to hear Lil Yachty’s “Who Want The Smoke” joint.

—

Photo: WENN

Cardi B Declares Herself “The Emperor Of New York” After Funk Flex Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: