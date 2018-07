Drake tried to break the internet with his “Scorpion” album!

He made history…since the album had over 1 billion streams its first week out!!! But he had one more that didn’t make the album. He dropped the “Behind Barz” freestyle and takes shots at Kanye, Pusha T and possibly even Bey and Jay! Now in fairness…not sure if I’d call this a freestyle…cuz it seems a little calculated and thought out…but you like it…I love it!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: