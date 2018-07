Wonder Woman has touched down in the DMV!!

So they are filming “Wonder Woman 1984” in DC and VA! But the beautiful Gal Gadot suited up in all her Wonder Woman gear…to visit kids in the hospital! Despite the super hush hush of the powers that be in DC…VA is super proud to have Old Alexandria and Landmark Mall be used in the filming of the new movie!!!

Dear @GalGadot– Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

