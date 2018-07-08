UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For Skipping Show And Posting Vacay Pics

Most of us are used to seeing DJ Khaled relax poolside on Snapchat or Instagram.

But fans at The Wireless Festival in England were vexed by Khaled and Asahd‘s vacation time after he cancelled his scheduled performance hours in advance because of “travel issues.”

Some fans have tweeted about suing the festival since Khaled wasn’t the only act to no-show. Cardi B, Trippie Redd, J Hus and Fredo were also promoted on the bill.

Wait DJ Khaled ? Lol my man is doing “mana cool mana ease” in a pool on holiday 4h ago and wireless is today 😂 #WirelessFestival pic.twitter.com/7rn3bjWOs2 — Shogs (@ds2hogs) July 8, 2018

