Ex-UCLA Star Tyler Honeycutt Kills Himself After Shootout With Police

Ex-UCLA star Tyler Honeycutt died from a self-inflicted gun wound after a standoff with police. He was 27-years-old.

Former UCLA and Sacramento Kings basketball player Tyler Honeycutt has died following an exchange of gunfire with Los Angeles police Friday night.

A family member on Saturday confirmed to KABC that Honeycutt had died.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun, and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.

Crisis negotiators were called, and a SWAT team found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The department, which did not identify the man, said he appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Reportedly, it was Honeycutt’s mother who called police, concerned that her son was acting erratically.

Honeycutt was a second round picked of the Sacramento Kings in 2011. He didn’t stick in the NBA long very long, but continued his pro career overseas.

