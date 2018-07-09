Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work

It’s not easy being a working mother, especially when you think about all the milestones you might miss out on. Just ask Serena Williams.

Tennis’ GOAT took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she missed seeing her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. take her first steps while she was training for Wimbledon.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried,” she tweeted.

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

Luckily for her, her fans sent her words of support and encouragement to help ease her pain.

she is practicing so you can see the real ones. ❤️ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2018

I missed a bunch of firsts while I was at work. I hear ya, mama. It’s not easy. But our girls see us out there grinding + living our dreams and that’s got to mean something. Good luck in London – my daughter and I are both rooting for you! ❤️ — Raakhee Mirchandani (@Raakstar) July 7, 2018

When my daughter was a baby my daycare provider said they’d never tell me if she hit a milestone when I was at work. “It’s not her first anything until her momma sees it.” Amen. — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) July 8, 2018

She will take more. You are a great mom, and a great example to your daughter. You don’t have to be perfect to be a great mom, just do your best, and that will be just what she needs. 💕 — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) July 7, 2018

You facilitated those first steps by giving her breath and love and most importantly wings. As hard as this is and as much as it stings I you are feeling the warm emrabce and deep respect from mothers around the world. ❤️ — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) July 8, 2018

Congrats on her walking! That's amazing. I missed my youngest's first steps. I cried too. But I learned the best part of the journey is helping them up when they toddle and fall. Bless you both. ❤ — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 7, 2018

As we previously reported, Serena has been working hard to reclaim her number one spot, but it hasn’t been easy. After losing at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, along with having to drop out of the French Open in May with in injury, she is finally back on her stride, making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

We got your back Serena and you are a wonderful mother!

