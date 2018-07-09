Watch: Peep The Official Trailer For Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Before It Returns Next Month

The official trailer for season 3 of Insecure is here, and that means we only have one more month to wait for the premiere.

Issa Rae previously teased the themes she’ll be navigating through on these new episodes. As revealed in a Q & A with the Hollywood Reporter, Insecure season 3 is going to take a deep-dive into themes including “black masculinity as it relates to black women” and more.

