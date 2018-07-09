People are getting caught up and led astray after trusting amateur photographers to pose them in compromising positions. The “Trust me, I’m a photographer” trend is all about calling out ridiculous photos and the models who fall for them.
R&B singer Lloyd is the latest to get conned by the “Trust me, I’m a photographer” scam. The Internet had a field day with the cover to his new LP.
Flip through for more photographic travesties.
Trust Me I’m A Photographer: These Photoshoots Have People Looking Like Boo Boo The Fool was originally published on globalgrind.com
