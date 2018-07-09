Trust Me I’m A Photographer: These Photoshoots Have People Looking Like Boo Boo The Fool

People are getting caught up and led astray after trusting amateur photographers to pose them in compromising positions. The “Trust me, I’m a photographer” trend is all about calling out ridiculous photos and the models who fall for them.

R&B singer Lloyd is the latest to get conned by the “Trust me, I’m a photographer” scam. The Internet had a field day with the cover to his new LP.

“Trust me im a photographer” is getting out of hand. https://t.co/MBJg8eib8x — jazmyne (@stuckoncb) July 8, 2018

Flip through for more photographic travesties.

