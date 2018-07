Before Mission Impossible: Fallout starring Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, and Ving Rhames hits theaters on July 27, the lovely Miss Bassett let Global Grind get an exclusive clip from the film.

Check it out below.

Angela Bassett Gives Us A Sneak Peek Of “Mission Impossible: Fallout” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: