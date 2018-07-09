It seems Mozzy’s weed carriers were off last week. The Sacramento native was caught riding very dirty in Sin City.

According to reports, the “Sleep Walkin” rapper was driving reckless on Thursday, July 5 in a black Maserati with no license plates on the strip. He apparently failed to signal during a lane change which caused the cops to pull him over.

During the traffic stop, Mozzy did not have a driver’s license on his person. To make matters even worse police found a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol in a bag. This poses as a big no-no as he is a felon with a prior record.

In 2014 he was convicted for gun possession and possession of an illegal substance. He was released on $5,000 bail.

Via: TMZ

—

Photo: WENN.com

Rapper Mozzy Arrested In Las Vegas For Gun Possession & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

