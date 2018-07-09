‘Safe Street’ Program Use Mediation To Help Resolve Conflict

The ‘Safe Streets’ program is designed to help prevent the violence in Baltimore City neighborhoods. With all of the shootings and killings in the city, the ‘Safe Streets’ program are going into overtime to get things safer. Their goal is for people to be able to resolve their issues without picking up guns.

According to WBAL TV, there were 14 shootings over the weekend, so today, violence interupters, Rashad Singletary and Dante Barksdale, went out in the Park Heights neighborhood to try to get familiar with people. These violent shootings come from econimics struggles and “beefs.”

“It’s basically violence out of control, senseless killing, retaliation, senseless beefs. A lot of things that really should be solved through conversation, but a lot of our kids are picking up guns and killing each other because they don’t care…….They have no direction,” Singletary said.

“It’s always something about a stash being stolen or a bill or debt not being paid or some form of disrespect — ‘You’re hustling in my neighborhood. You’re hustling on my corner,’” Barksdale said.

Barksdale offers a suggestion to the community on what they should do if they want to help fix a problem.

“If there is a Safe Streets site next to your community, you are welcome to walk in and engage with one of our violence interrupters, and if they have a rapport or a relationship with some of the people that you might be having a conflict with, then I encourage you to tell them about it because I really believe that they can help you mediate a conflict.”

