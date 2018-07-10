CLOSE
Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO]

HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Get your DVR’s ready our favorite show is coming back to HBO August 12th at 10:30pm.  Issa and her girls are coming with the realest blackest drama to wrap our summer.

But one thing we are missing from this 2 minute trailer…. where is Lawrence?!  I know Issa is messing with our minds and we can’t go a whole entire season not seeing him but he was left out of the trailer and it’s got us in our feelings.

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On 'Insecure'

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On 'Insecure'

Why Issa Rae Needs To Tackle Black Toxic Masculinity On 'Insecure'

Several recent public incidents prove that toxic Black masculinity exists and what better way to address it then through the lens of art.

Watch The Insecure Season 3 Trailer [VIDEO] was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

