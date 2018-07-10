Who’s Cutting Onions: Video Of An NFL Player Buying His Family A Home Will Have Your Allergies Acting Up

49ers Receiver Gave An Amazing Gift To His Family
Viral video of a 49’ers wide receiver surprising his mother and sister with a house will have you emotional. Marquise Goodwin wanted to make sure he took care of his family after he was given a new contract with the team for almost $20 million, so the wide receiver made sure he purchased a new home for his mother Tamina, and younger sister, who is in a wheelchair suffering from cerebral palsy.
I know mama… I can feel your energy in this video! All the obstacles WE have overcome… Man…I love you so much mama… thank you for EVERYTHING! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja!!! @mamaflashgoodwin_s 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Blessed // Also huge s/o to @morganakamomo & our realtor @teamgiles_way for helping make this possible. FOR FULL VIDEO CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO!
