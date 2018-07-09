CLOSE
Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your Week On Ten

A young talent respects the craft.

Close-up of Jungle Brothers DJ, Sammy B scratching in the UK, 1990s

Source: PYMCA / Getty

If you find yourself doubting yourself, getting in your head, or worrying about the crowd at the start of this week, it’s already time for you to shake it off.

Whatever the dream is, stay focused, work hard and have a little faith.

Hopefully, 11-year-old DJ extraordinaire DJ Kool Flash can serve as your soundtrack.  Watch the DJ Champ mix MC Lyte‘s “Cold Rock a Party” and Eve‘s “Who’s That Girl?” in the fire clip below, and stay inspired!

