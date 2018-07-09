Jay Rock “ES Tales,” Iggy Azalea ft. Tyga “Kream” & More | Daily Visuals

If you haven’t heard Jay Rock’s latest album, Redemption, then you can take comfort in knowing that you’re only a player cause you be playin’ yaself.

For those that are up on his gangsta, they’ll appreciate his latest visual to “ES Tales” which plays off the video game sample and has Rock seeing the word in 8-bit graphics. Today’s kids will never truly appreciate how great them 8-bit games were. Just sayin.’

Iggy Azalea, on the other hand, gets very real in her Tyga assisted clip to “Kream” where she doesn’t just set a thirst trap, she set off a dehydration ambush. There were so many big booty women twerking out of control in that video we wouldn’t be surprised if they were responsible for the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tory Lanez and Ozuna, Kid Ink, a-d more.

JAY ROCK – “ES TALES”

IGGY AZALEA FT. TYGA – “KREAM”

TORY LANEZ & OZUNA – “PA MI”

PARALLAX FT. RAKAA IRISCIENCE – “ROUND & ROUND”

KID INK – “WOOP WOOP”

SNAP DOGG FR. TRAE THA TRUTH – “COMING FROM THE GHETTO”

YUNGEEN ACE FT. JAYDAYOUNGAN – “JUNGLE”

SUMMERELLA FT. JACQUEES – “PULL UP”

LUCY CAMP – “DISGUISE”

