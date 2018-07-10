Folks have been asking “Where’s August Alsina” for a minute now:

Now the singer has finally resurfaced with a valid explanation for his disappearance from the music scene. On the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk”, Aug stopped by to open up about his addiction to Percocets and how it started to take over his life.

For all of y’all wondering what happened to August Alsina. I’m so glad Jada got him the help he needed. pic.twitter.com/WdN1qsByOy — 𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕔𝕓𝕒𝕣𝕓𝕫. (@Kechelonne) July 10, 2018

In the powerful episode, Jada’s mom Adrienne and Will’s sister Ashley even opened up about their struggles with addiction:

Red Table Talk on weed addiction. 👏🏼 Learned this the hard way, myself. pic.twitter.com/sUA7mH32BH — ANA. (@anafromjupiter) July 9, 2018

It’s beautiful to see folks healing from dark situations and coming out on top! And now that August is back, maybe we can finally get that “Boo’d Up”Remix that the people want.

This is what we really wanted… Please and thank you @AugustAlsina. We’re patiently waiting. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Yltng2L4Oe — AlsinaLookBook (@Alsinalookbook) July 6, 2018

Check out the full “Red Table Talk” episode when you hit the flip.

Oh, There He Is: August Alsina Reveals That Drugs Were The Reason He’s Been M.I.A. was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: